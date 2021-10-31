Lewisburg -- Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Yididia Bekele, MD, Hospitalist, and Khalil Mehdi, MD, Obstetrician/Gynecologist to its staff.

As the title of Hospitalist suggests, Dr. Bekele specializes exclusively in providing medical care to hospitalized patients. She joins the Evangelical Hospitalist team in coordinating care for inpatients including examining test results, ordering treatments and medical services, and prescribing medications.

Dr. Bekele received her Doctor of Medicine Degree from Hawassa University and Health Science College, Ethiopia. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency at St. Luke’s University Health Network in the Lehigh Valley. Dr. Bekele received her Education Commission of Foreign Medical Graduation Certification to practice in the United States. She is board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She began with the Hospitalist Group at Evangelical in early October.

As an Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Dr. Mehdi specializes in childbirth and diseases and treatment of the female reproductive system. He began with OB/GYN of Evangelical in early October.

Dr. Mehdi received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine, West Indies. He completed his Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency at Beaumont Hospital—Oakwood Campus, Michigan. As an undergraduate, Dr. Mehdi received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Anatomy and Cell Biology from McGill University, Montreal, Canada. Dr. Mehdi is licensed by the United States Medical Licensing Examination® program to practice medicine in the United States and its territories. He is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Mehdi comes to Evangelical from Geisinger Health Wyoming Valley, where he served as an OB/GYN Hospitalist Physician.