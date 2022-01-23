Lewisburg -- Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses. These professionals have higher levels of training and certifications than regular assistants and nurses, allowing them to care for patients in more care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are:
- Jason Barrett, Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner—Critical Care Nocturnist, January 2022;
- Alysha Beck, Certified Physician Assistant—Urgent Care of Evangelical, January 2022;
- Karen Dohl, Certified Physician Assistant—Family Medicine of Evangelical-West Branch, January 2022;
- Rebecca Grose, Certified Physician Assistant—Urgent Care of Evangelical, December 2021;
- Janice Marshall, Certified Physician Assistant—Hospitalist Nocturnist, January 2022;
- Chelsea Shambach, Certified Physician Assistant—Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, January 2022;
- Elise Slaughter, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist—Anesthesiology of Evangelical, July 2022;
- Kathy Krisko-Stokes, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist—Anesthesiology of Evangelical, Chief CRNA, December 2021;
- Elizabeth Mahoney, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist—Anesthesiology of Evangelical, March 2022;
- Max Yesalavage, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist—Anesthesiology of Evangelical, March 2022