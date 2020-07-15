Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital has recently set up new and improved ways to pay health care related bills, including online and phone options.

Patients may now pay their bills with a credit card or personal check by calling the Hospital's customer service representatives at (570) 768-3000. Bills may also be paid online with a credit card by clicking on "Pay My Bill" at www.evanhospital.com.

With these payment options in place, the Cashier’s Office that was located inside the Hospital will not be reopening.