Lewisburg -- Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled a series of screenings and support groups throughout the month of November. For the safety of all participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Distancing and frequent handwashing is encouraged.

Skin Cancer Screenings

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1 - 4 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 19, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Free Bone Density Screen

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1 - 4 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

Qualification: Have not had a DXA scan in past 2 years, have not had a heel bone density test in past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen

Thursday, Nov. 18, 6:30 - 11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

A comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. - noon, Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 9 - 11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. - noon, Milton YMCA

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 8:45 - 10 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Sugar Screenings

Tuesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. - noon, Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 9 - 11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. - noon, Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Support Groups

Bariatric

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 6 - 7 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg

This month’s topic is Healthy Cooking Demonstration with Kimberly Criswell, RDN, LDN, CDE, Dietitian-Nutritionist. Please call (570) 768-3139 to register.

Coping with the Holidays

Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 - 11:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Community Hospital Miller Conference Center

A panel discussion designed to help those who have lost a loved one cope during the holiday season. The program, with refreshments, is free and open to the public. Call (570) 522-2550 to register.

Empty Arms

Monday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., at a location to be determined

This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.