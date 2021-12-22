Lewisburg -- Wellness 360, a group program focused on whole-person health and aimed at helping adults age 55-plus to connect, learn, and live their healthiest lives, has just launched with Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Membership is free and includes perks like early notifications for upcoming events, free health screenings, educational opportunities, and discounts at local businesses.

Monthly educational sessions for members focus on topics related to health, aging, and living well. The sessions help to connect experts and resources within the community with group members where they learn the key tenants of wellness and what is available to them in their own neighborhoods.

“For individuals 55 years and older, the key to living a life of quality and enjoyment is by making mental and physical health a priority,” said Sheila Packer, Manager of Evangelical Community Health and Wellness. “Our goal is really to build a support network that brings people together who are looking to age well and open up doors to allow them to do that.”

As a member of Wellness 360, participants will have first access to screenings that are held different times throughout the year. This includes blood pressure, blood sugar, bone density heel (osteoporosis), body composition screenings, as well as cardiac risk and balance assessments. Each screening gives individuals the power to make decisions about their health before conditions become harder to manage.

Throughout the year, special events are held including AARP Smart Driver first-time and refresher courses, CarFit Checks, and the annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day that focuses on community resources available to active agers.

A bonus to members is the discount program that features local businesses who have partnered with Evangelical to offer savings and gifts at their locations.

To register online or print a registration form to send in the mail, visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360. Completed printed forms may be mailed to Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., 17837.

Wellness 360 opportunities coming up in January include an educational seminar on “Movement, Muscle, and Metabolism” presented by Evangelical Health Coaches Taryn Wilk and Deana Carson. Being held 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2022 at The Miller Center, this interactive presentation will focus on the ways in which movement impacts the body and how to maintain metabolism and muscle while aging.

Participants will learn more about SMART goals and given the opportunity to create a goal for themselves with determined steps for successful achievement of that goal. Wellness 360 participants will also receive a free body composition screen immediately following the presentation.

To learn more about Wellness 360, contact Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360.



