Lewisburg, Pa. – At 2:04 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, Jedediah Lemon and Carlee Jo Rudy of Mifflinburg, welcomed the new year in with a brand-new 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces, 19 inches long addition to their family.

Luna Jo Lemon was originally due to arrive on December 29, 2021, but held off to be the first baby of 2022 at Evangelical Community Hospital’s The Family Place. Delivered by Angela Cassel, Certified Nurse Midwife with OB/GYN of Evangelical, the natural birth happened quickly for the couple.

“At 6 p.m. she started labor,” said Jedediah. “By 11 p.m. the contractions were really strong, and we went to the hospital, by 2 a.m. we were meeting Luna.” Carlee is no stranger to the Hospital; she is an RN who works in the critical care and intermediate care units.

“We were scheduled for an induction on January 6, but we took a good long walk on the Rail Trail on New Year’s Eve day and then went into labor naturally,” said Carlee.

Luna who shares her middle name with her mom and her dad’s last name, joins two brothers at home. The parents report that Mason Lemon, soon to be 10 on Jan. 6, and Jack Rudy, 14 months, are excited to meet their new little sister.