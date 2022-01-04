Lewisburg -- Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings and support groups through the month of January.

For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings and meetings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Screenings

Skin Cancer Screen: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and Friday, Jan. 28, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Thursday, Jan. 20, 6:30-10 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 South 5th Street, Sunbury

A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Hearing Screening: Monday, Jan. 24, 9-11 a.m. Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg

This free screening is for anyone who has noticed a change in their hearing or have others tell them that they are not hearing as well as they used to.

Krystal G. Decker, AuD, Audiologist, is administering the hearing screens, and during the screen will talk about the changes you may be noticing, offer education on caring for your ears, and explore options for assistive devices if needed. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200

Support Groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 6-7 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg

This month’s topic is “Increase Muscle Mass to Support Your Metabolism” Please call (570) 768-3139 to register.

Empty Arms: Monday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., at a location to be determined

This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.