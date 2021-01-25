Lewisburg, Pa. – Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled a small number of screenings and support groups for the month of February. For the safety of all participants, wearing a mask is required in hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent hand washing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as much as possible.

Screenings

Skin Cancer Screen: Friday, February 19, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg

This free screening with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and beauty marks. Being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Wednesday, February 24, 6:30 to 11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg

A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings: By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Sugar Screenings: By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Support Groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, February 3 at 6 p.m.

This support group will be held virtually. This month’s topic: The Plan to Decrease Your Inflammation. Registration is required; call (570) 768-3129. A link to connect online will be provided.

Empty Arms: Monday, February 22, 7 p.m.

This support group is for families who have experienced the loss of a baby. The group will be held virtually. Registration is required; call (570) 768-3200 and a link to connect online will be provided.

Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the Hospital’s main campus, Three Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., in Suite 116.