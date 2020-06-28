Lewisburg, Pa. - Twenty-seven employees of Evangelical Community Hospital, totaling a combined 750 years of service to the organization, have agreed to take part in an early retirement program.

All employees met the requirements of being 64 years or older with more than 10 years of service with Evangelical.

“These employees have added value to Evangelical through determination, support, knowledge, and an awareness of quality and patient care,” President and CEO Kendra Aucker said. “We are truly thankful for their dedication and years of service that have defined the caring Evangelical offers the community.”

The 27 employees work in many different areas of the organization that include Center for Breast Health, Central Registration, Clinical Quality, Environmental Services, Finance, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Laboratory Services, Nutritional Services, Pharmacy, Plant Engineering, Respiratory Therapy, Rheumatology, SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, Supply Chain, Vascular Services, and Volunteer Services.