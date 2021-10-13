Danville, Pa. -- Income from Geisinger's new lectureship endowment will support annual lectures that focus on innovative surgical practices. Geisinger will emphasize a different surgical specialty each year as each lecture will be facilitated by established physicians and surgeons, preferably nationally recognized in their surgical field.

The endowment recognizes former Geisinger surgeon Carl W. Konvolinka, M.D., for his legacy of service to Geisinger’s pediatric patients.

Established by Barbara Benner Hudock, the endowment is formally called the Dr. Carl W. Konvolinka Annual Surgical Lectureship. Hudock described Dr. Konvolinka as a pioneer in pediatric surgery at Geisinger.

From 1967 to 1979, Dr. Konvolinka served as a general surgeon at Geisinger where he also performed pediatric surgery. Through subsequent roles as director of the Surgical Residency Program and chair of the Department of General Surgery, Dr. Konvolinka’s leadership and commitment were reflected in the crucial role he played in advancing Geisinger’s pediatric surgery capabilities.

Dr. Konvolinka went on to serve as chair of the Department of Surgery at Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, Pa., where he was instrumental in implementing cardiothoracic and trauma services. He later assumed the role of chair of the Department of Surgery at Guthrie in Sayre, Pa.

“An accomplished surgical leader and teacher, Dr. Konvolinka had a tremendous impact on his colleagues and the surgical residents he mentored. He was a pioneer of pediatric surgery at Geisinger, and for a lifetime of caring and innovation, we are honored to recognize Dr. Konvolinka with this legacy award,” said Frank Maffei, M.D., Geisinger chair of Pediatrics.

Lecture topics will be selected by the chair of the Department of Surgery at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. The lectures will be designed for surgeons and surgical staff at Geisinger, as well as medical professionals from neighboring healthcare facilities.



