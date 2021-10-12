Loyalsock Twp. -- Embassy of Loyalsock, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located just off the Susquehanna Beltway, invites the public to join their community event, "Light up the Courtyard for a Cause." The event actually supports two causes: the fights to end breast cancer and Alzheimer's disease.

Embassy staff, residents, and guests will light luminary bags across the courtyard on October 13 at 7 p.m. in honor of family members and friends who have passed away from Alzheimer's or breast cancer. The participation fee is $5. Guests will receive a luminary bag and light refreshments.

For further details, visit the Facebook Event Page or call Embassy at 570-601-8110.



