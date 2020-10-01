Williamsport, Pa. -- Mask-wearing, handwashing, distancing from others, and avoiding large gatherings have all become the "new normal" for Americans. Some have adapted these habits with enthusiasm, others grudgingly, but the fact is, we've all changed our habits.

The good news is that adherence to the COVID-19 rules might paint a more positive picture going into flu season.

"While we’re preparing for the simultaneous challenges of a flu epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic, we are becoming increasingly optimistic this flu season will be mild," said Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director, Infectious Diseases, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region.

"Each year the multiple, ever-evolving influenza viruses that constitute the annual pandemic vacillate between the southern and northern hemispheres. Currently, countries in the Southern Hemisphere are approaching the end of their traditional flu season, and they’re reporting good news: The infection prevention measures taken against COVID-19, such as masking and social distancing, have diminished spread of the flu," said Dr. Dalal.

"If our communities stay strong and continue doing what we need to do to prevent COVID-19, this may help reduce the impact of influenza and other respiratory viruses."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that during the 2018-19 flu season, vaccination prevented 4.4 million flu illnesses, 58,000 hospitalizations, and 3,500 flu-related deaths.

Dr. Dalal recommends that people do not skip their flu shot. "The flu virus infects millions, hospitalizes hundreds of thousands, and kills tens of thousands Americans yearly," he said. "The vaccine is a safe and effective way to reduce the impact of seasonal flu."

Flu viruses can change from year to year. The vaccine is updated, according to the FDA, to protect against new virus strains that are expected to circulate in the U.S. Also, the protection provided by the flu vaccine a person received in the previous year will diminish over time and may be too low to prevent influenza disease into next year’s flu season, which is another reason experts recommend a yearly flu shot.

Patients who want to get their flu shot at UPMC can do so at many of the health system's physician’s offices, without even entering the building to get the immunization. "Simply call ahead and we’ll come outside to you," Dr. Dalal said.

UPMC said they are particularly concerned about one special population: The elderly.

"Over 90% of annual flu deaths occur in people aged 65 and older—the same group that is most vulnerable to COVID-19," according to Dr. Dalal. "And if you are young and healthy, getting the flu vaccine is important to protect your vulnerable family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers."