Mifflinburg -- Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Cookin’ Men event where local celebrity men come together to turn up the heat on breast cancer awareness by creating culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.

Weis Markets is the grand sponsor of this year’s event.

Being held Thursday, Oct. 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the event space of Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg, Pa., tickets are $50 each. Join the Valley’s celebrity chefs as they don aprons to create dishes ranging from appetizers to entrees to desserts.

Tickets can be purchased starting Oct. 1, 2021 by calling (570) 522-4852. To allow for safe attendance, participation is limited to 250. Ticket buyers must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination and tickets are not refundable, but transferrable with prior notification.

The event includes a fan favorite contest. Prior to the event, community members can vote for their favorite chef by making a donation in their name. The chef who raises the most money will receive the honorary title of “Top Chef” at the event and be presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award. Favorite chef votes can be made in any amount—just visit www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen and click on the name of your favorite chef. The top chef contest ends at noon on Oct. 21, 2021.

All of the fan favorite contest votes and event proceeds will benefit the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health to ensure that all women in our region have access to the most advanced screening and diagnostic breast imaging studies, research trials, education, navigation, and support services.

In addition to the pre-event contest, attendees will get to vote for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote. An award will also be given to the chef who receives the most votes for representing the pinkest enthusiasm at the event. The winners will be announced at the end of the evening.

The Center for Breast Health, located at 210 JPM Road, Lewisburg, has a dedicated team of specialists who provide comprehensive screenings, diagnosis, and treatment for women. The Center includes a navigation program for patients to aid in understanding their path of care and making sure they are following the path for the most optimal outcome. After diagnosis the Center offers survivors support through clinics, programs, and one-on-one attention with professionals trained to understand the psychological, physical, emotional, and social effects of a cancer diagnosis.

October is a special month of breast cancer focus—a time of collaboration when national public service organizations, professional medical associations, and government agencies come together to promote breast cancer awareness, share information on the disease, and provide greater access to services. Most importantly, the month reminds women to take control of their health by scheduling a yearly mammogram starting at the age of 40 to increase the chances of early detection of breast cancers.