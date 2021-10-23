The annual Cookin' Men event brings together local celebrity men who create culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. In honor of breast cancer awareness, Evangelical Community Hospital held the event on Thursday night, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg, Pa.

The event returned live at the Rusty Rail this year after going virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic. For safety, event capacity was reduced to allow everyone to enjoy the festivities without overcrowding and proof of vaccination was required. Those who attended were treated to tasting-sized bites of appetizers, main dishes, and desserts.

In total, the event raised over $50,000 for the Center for Breast Health with donations still being accepted through Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen or by calling 570-522-4850. The Center for Breast Health uses the funds raised from Cookin’ Men to provide financial assistance to women in the area who are un- or under-insured and need breast health screenings.

Pushing the fundraising over the top this year was the competitive drive toward being named Top Chef, which awarded the winner the coveted Pink Whisk Award and the premiere cooking station at the event. The contest, which challenged each chef to individually garner the most donations for the Center for Breast Health, ended at noon the day of the event.

Declared Top Chef was Eric John, representing Rusty Rail Brewing Company, who raised $7,350 by the deadline. Eric John and his brother, Paul John, served the crowd a spicy chili combo with cornbread.

Other top fundraisers included Rick Schuck, Jim Carpenter and Jared Frank, Drew Kauffman, Domenico Napoli, Paul Burkholder, and Bob Garrett who raised $1,000 or more.

“We are so grateful for events like these that help women in need stay on top of their breast screenings,” said Andrea Bertram, Operational Director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services.

“It is through the generous support of others, that we can make it possible for women in our area to make their breast health a priority. When we can diagnose breast cancer early, we are able to help our patients achieve high cure rates and walk with them through survivorship.”

This year’s event was generously sponsored by Weis Markets; Geisinger; Asbury RiverWoods; Baker Tilly; Prudential; and thirteen others.

Attendees also voted for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote. Carl Chambers of Fulton Bank won for favorite dish with his offering of seafood bisque. Another award was given to the chef or chef team who were deemed the most festive with table decorations representing pink enthusiasm through their use of flair. Jim White of VNA Health System was given the honor for serving his fruit and bark delight at a station filled with a pink fall landscape.

The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health at Evangelical has a dedicated team of specialists who provide comprehensive care including screenings, diagnosis, and treatment for women. The care doesn’t stop there, after diagnosis the Center offers survivors support through clinics, programs, and one-on-one attention with professionals trained to understand the psychological, physical, emotional, and social effects of a cancer diagnosis.

For more information about the Center for Breast Health and the services available, call 570-522-4200.



