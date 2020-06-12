Muncy, Pa. – Work has begun on the Geisinger hospital and healthplex in Muncy Township, Lycoming County. The healthplex, which will include an emergency department, is located off Route 220 close to the Pennsdale exit off I-180.

Construction of the healthplex is on track and should be completed by fall of 2021, according to Marc Stempka, spokesperson for Geisinger. The health system purchased the 22 acres of land in spring of 2018 for $1.9 million. The COVID-19 situation has not impacted the construction timeline, Stempka said.

The three-story, 119,500 square foot hospital and healthplex will meet emergency, routine and acute care needs. The new facility will include a full-service emergency department, as well as imaging and lab services. Medical oncology services, chemotherapy preparation, and general surgery services will also be available.

For hospital care, the Muncy Township facility will also house a state-of-the-art operating suite and 20 inpatient beds.

The healthplex will be situated just two miles from UPMC Susquehanna’s Muncy campus, which also has an emergency department.

The project is possible through a joint partnership with Highmark and Geisinger. “We are transforming how care is delivered in this new healthplex in Muncy Township. Using telemedicine technology, patients will have access to specialists in Danville and across the Geisinger system without having to travel. This not only improves quality, access and convenience, but has the added benefit of reducing health care costs,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, chief executive officer and president of Geisinger, in a previous statement.