With the state slowly opening back with the progression to yellow, and for some counties, green, many people are beginning to return to work. However, after having some time off, and with everything going on in the world, workers need to focus on their mental and physical health to ensure they are ready to do their jobs.

Katelyn Plessinger, PA-C of UPMC Work Center, says that employers will need to be sensitive to the fact that some employees may be feeling extra anxious or nervous during this time. And, unlike other national tragedies, people have been separated from their friends and family and may have needed to navigate their feelings alone.

"With other national tragedies, such as 9/11, families could mourn together and process their feelings, now we have to mourn separately and that is so unique," Plessinger said.

"Employers need to be sensitive to the idea that people have been cut off from their social support networks for the last few months," she added.

Even those who have never had mental health problems in the past may find themselves needing to talk to someone. And we should all try to be compassionate as we all navigate this difficult and confusing time.

"Those who are usually leaders in the workforce will be experiencing the same anxiety as the rest of us, even if they have never had a mental health worry in the past, it may be more of a concern today," Plessinger said.

Some red flags include feeling irritable, having a lack of motivation, being much more tired or unable to sleep, difficulty concentrating or appetite changes.

Those who work a very physically demanding job may find they need to get their body ready for being back at work.

"I know in this area we have a lot of factory-based work that requires heavy lifting and is very physical, they may need to get back into shape after a few weeks of sitting at home," Plessinger said.

Getting on a good sleep schedule and eating proper meals will also help create a smooth transition back to work.

"You want to aim for a sleep schedule as similar as possible to the one you had while you were working," Plessinger said.

She also noted that employers may have concerns about their employees being fit to return to the job after this time off of work. The Work Center offers drug screening that can help put employers' minds at ease.

"Employers should know that we at the Work Center can help with drug screenings to ensure that the patient hasn't developed a chemical dependency while they were away," Plessinger said.

If you are feeling that you need to speak to someone about a mental health or physical health concern, one resource would be your primary care provider. He or she can refer you to a specialist if needed, including a therapist. Many doctors are offering telephone-based health services, such as UPMC.

"Luckily we had been using this system for about a year prior, so while we are open and willing to see patients coming into practices, we are also able to treat remotely on the phone," Plessinger said.