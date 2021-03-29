Illegal marketing of unapproved drugs that are labeled as "containing CBD" earned warnings from the FDA this week. According to the FDA, both companies sold prducts labeled as containing cannabidiol (CBD) "in ways that violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act."

The FDA has not approved any over-the-counter (OTC) drugs containing CBD, and none of these products meet the requirements to be legally marketed without an approved new drug application.

The warning letters explain that, as CBD has known pharmacological effects on humans, with demonstrated risks, it cannot be legally marketed as an inactive ingredient in OTC drug products that are not reviewed and approved by the FDA.

Additionally, the letters cite substandard manufacturing practices, including failure to comply with current good manufacturing practices.

“The FDA continues to alert the public to potential safety and efficacy concerns with unapproved CBD products sold online and in stores across the country,” said FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy, M.D., Ph.D.

“It’s important that consumers understand that the FDA has only approved one drug containing CBD as an ingredient. These other, unapproved, CBD products may have dangerous health impacts and side effects," Abernathy continued.

According to the FDA, researches are working to answer questions about the science, safety, and quality of products containing cannabis and cannabis-derived compounds, particularly CBD. The FDA notes potential harm, side effects, and indicated there are yet unknowns with using CBD.

The FDA issued warning letters to:

Both Honest Globe Inc. and Biolyte Laboratories LLC's websites indicate that their products, Elixicure and Neorelief, are FDA registered.

However, the products have not gone through the FDA drug approval process, said the administration, and are considered unapproved new drugs. There has been no FDA evaluation of whether these unapproved drug products are effective for the uses manufacturers claim, what an appropriate dose might be, how they could interact with FDA-approved drugs or other products, or whether they have dangerous side effects or other safety concerns.

Only one prescription drug that contains CBD, used for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and Dravet syndrome in human patients, has been approved by the FDA.