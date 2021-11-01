Harrisburg, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Health is ready to meet the demand to vaccinate children aged 5-11 when final approval is given by the CDC.

Final approval of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine cleared another hurdle today when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for emergency use authorization.

“Approval of a vaccine for children in the 5-11 age group would add a high level of protection from the virus for those children and help further prevent the spread of the virus among others,” said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam. “The arrival of the vaccine should help keep kids in school for in-person learning and move us a step closer to moving out of the pandemic.”

Pennsylvania vaccine providers, including pediatricians, primary care physicians, family doctors, pharmacies, large retailers, federally qualified health centers and grocery stores, will be able to schedule appointments for the vaccine immediately after final approval is provided by the CDC and will have vaccines to administer as early as November 4.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky are expected to approve the use of the new vaccine next week.