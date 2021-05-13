The CDC announced new public health recommendations regarding masks on Thursday.

According to updates on the CDCs website, if you're fully vaccinated, you can resume most activites that you did prior to the pandemic.

Face coverings and physical distancing--staying 6 feet apart--is not necessary unless you're somewhere required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial rules and regulations, including local business and workkplace guidance.

Domestic travelers no longer need to be tested before leaving the U.S., unless required by your destination.

International travel is different. Before boarding an international flight TO the United States, travelers will need a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19. The CDC also recommends you get tested 3-5 days after international travel. Self quarantine is no longer necessary after arriving in the U.S.

Also, the CDC said if you have been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to isolate or get tested unless you begin to show symptoms. The exceptions to that include people who work in a correctional facility, detention facility, or homeless shelter.

Following workplace guidance is still necessary.

Wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

As always, if you feel sick, stay home and away from others.

The CDC notes that there is still much to learn about how effective the vaccines are against varients and how well people with weakened immune systems are protected.

In Pennsylvania, more than 3 million residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the vaccine supply increases each week — getting more and more shots into arms, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The COVID-19 dashboard reports a total of 992,502 confirmed positive cases statewide as of 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 13.

Pennsylvania adults and adolescents ages 12-17 are eligible to be vaccinated.

