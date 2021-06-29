Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat can be very taxing on the body. Heat related illnesses can occur with even a short period of exposure. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others. According to The Impacts Of Climate Change On Human Health In The United States: A Scientific Assessment the following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat; check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don’t have air conditioning.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

Older adults, particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.

Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

It is NEVER safe to leave a child, disabled person, or a pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes!

A reported 24 children died in hot cars in 2020 and 1 toddler already has died in April 2021. Deaths are routinely reported as early as April and tragedies continued into December in southern states.



