For Pennsylvanians looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, eligibility has now expanded beyond Phase 1A, which primarily focused on people age 65 and over and those age 16-64 with high-risk health conditions.

People in Phase 1B have been eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment as of this past week, Apr. 4-10. Phase 1B includes: people in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities, and persons receiving home and community-based services; U.S. Postal Service workers; manufacturing workers; clergy and other essential support for houses of worship; public transit workers; and education workers.

Starting Monday, April 12, all residents in Phase 1C will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments. This phase includes essential workers such as those in the following fields:

transportation and logistics

water and wastewater

food service

shelter and housing

finance, including bank tellers and insurance carriers

information technology and communication

energy, including nuclear reactors

legal

federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials, and members of the judiciary and their staff

news media

public safety

public health workers

Starting Monday, April 19, all residents will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, including the state’s vaccination plan and how to schedule an appointment, click here.