Williamsport, Pa. -- "We're taking the battle against cancer to the next level."

UPMC recently completed a $15-million, multi-year renovation and expansion project at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.

The Cancer Center officially opened this week with a celebratory ribbon-cutting event.

“We’ve experienced significant progress,” said Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in the Northcentral Region, in his address to the crowd of donors and media. “We’ve developed and implemented new treatment protocols, participated in countless research trials, and deployed amazing new technology, all of which has led to numerous cancer care accreditations, accolades, and recognitions for exceptional performance in state-of-the-art services, customer satisfaction, and quality.”

With more than 10,000 square feet and a new patient-centric footprint, the project created 22 physician exam rooms and 28 chemotherapy bays as well as providing space to expand complementary therapy programming.

The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport has more than 32,000 outpatient encounters per year, and more than 45,000 procedures are done annually. The project, UPMC leaders said, was essential to accommodate a growing demand for the Center’s services, which includes same day access to care.

Dr. Abdalla Sholi, regional medical director, Medical Oncology, Cancer Services, said this new facility means, for patients, staff, and the community, that they have access to technology and therapies that are “leaps and bounds above anything that many physicians who came before us could ever imagine.”

Dr. Sholi referred to connections--with renowned cancer specialists, connections with a greater network of funding sources, and more than 400 leading edge clinical trials--that are now possible with the renovation and expansion project.

Vice president of Development for the Susquehanna Health Foundation, Sherry Watts applauded a successful campaign to raise $11 million to advance healthcare in the region. She drew attention to “signature donors” including the First Community Foundation Partnership, the Joe and Carolyn Hume Estate, Dan and Monica Clingerman, John and Sue Young of Young Industries, and Steve Johnson.

“I am inspired by your selflessness and generosity. Thank you on behalf of every one of our patients, their families, for helping us provide them with high quality care and comfort close to home,” Watts said.

After the ceremonial ribbon cutting, Michell Gaida, director of Cancer Services of UPMC in Northcentral Pennsylvania gave tours around the new building.

The facility includes state-of-the-art treatment and imaging technology such as the Varian TrueBeam and EDGE, which is a stereotactic radiosurgery device. Despite its name, it is not a surgical procedure. It provides high amounts of radiation to a precise location to help kill cancer cells without affecting the flesh around it.

Another technology new to the Hillman Cancer Center is the Paxman Cold Cap System, a machine that helps prevent alopecia, or hair loss, in patients during chemotherapy. The cooling system is up to 70% effective in minimizing and even preventing hair loss by cooling the scalp and protecting hair follicles. The Hillman Cancer Center is the only facility in Northwestern Pa. to have a Paxman system.

According to Gaida, “10% of cancer patients don’t receive chemotherapy because of the fear of hair loss.”

No one has been untouched by cancer, said Sister Teresa Ann Jacobs from the Sisters of Christian Charity, Administration Consultant to UPMC, who gave the opening invocation. The facility offers technology and expertise beyond what's been offered before, but Sister Jacobs focused on perhaps the most important aspect of care. “Here at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, compassion is intentional.”