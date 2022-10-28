Wellness centers are growing throughout the region—from yoga and meditation to red light therapy and IV vitamin injections.

Health by Design Wellness Center in Lewisburg is joining the scene with a range of services: skin care and hair removal, red light therapy, infrared sauna, IV therapy, botox.

The owners of Health by Design, Shahryar (Sha) Vahabzadeh, R.N., and Maria Schramm, hope to bring healthcare options directly to area residents, cutting back on costs and wait time associated with hospital care. They also want to create community and connection with clients.

“Smaller settings, more friendly settings, not a waiting time,” Sha said.

The Health by Design website and facebook page lists their services, prices, and links to an application page. The doctor on staff reviews the application form and recommends treatments via telehealth appointments with patients.

Many who turn to red light therapy are looking for a simple weight loss strategy or a younger appearance. Results typically come from continual use. Health by Design recommends at least two sessions a week for about eight weeks on average.

Red light therapy is otherwise known as Contour Light Treatment, a process which received FDA clearance in May 2021. Clinical trial research found that contour light reduced the circumference, or lessened body fat, of patients in a study of 100 plus patients.

To achieve these benefits, red light therapy shoots off two different wavelengths of light. According to the Health by Design website, the first wave opens up fat calls, then empties the contents as fuel, which is then burned and eliminated by the body. The second increases collagen and elasticity in skin cells, reducing fine lines and wrinkles while also creating a slimmer appearance.

Infrared saunas are designed to distribute heat evenly throughout the body, and at a lower temperature than a traditional sauna. The process uses electromagnetic radiation—transfer of light energy—to heat the internal body temperature while keeping temperatures bearable for longer periods of time. Temperatures rest around 100-150 degrees for infrared; 200 degrees for traditional.

Research in naturopathic medicine—which considers treatment alternatives to conventional medicine—indicates that infrared saunas can reduce blood pressure, enhance heart functioning, and reduce chronic pain and fatigue.

Research has shown that heat therapies can reduce whole body insulin resistance, improve vascular function, and improve mitochondrial function. Research on Alzheimer’s and heat therapy suggests the potential of improved symptoms for those suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

IV therapy is a process of injecting vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients directly into the bloodstream. IV injections are often viewed as more effective than supplements because of their higher absorption rate.

“It [IV therapy] goes straight to your heart, and from there, is distributed through your whole body. So it does work much quicker and it has much more accuracy on it,” Sha said.

“We recommend getting the IV fluids before you get sick, but once you're sick, it helps with the recovery,” Schramm said.

Schramm and Sha recommended these therapies for a range of people: for the athletes in great health to those looking for a pre-winter immune boost to the chronically ill looking for an alternative medicine solution.

Health by Design is located at 115 Farley Circle, Suite 202, Lewisburg, PA.

