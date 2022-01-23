Harrisburg, Pa. – Hold on to your tail feathers! The Pennsylvania Game Commission is conducting the state's largest research project on wild turkeys and they need your help.

“The public has been so helpful in years past,” said Mary Jo Casalena, the Game Commission’s turkey biologist. “So we figured we’d expand on that and ask for help locating winter flocks statewide."

The Pa. Game Commission is asking for the public to report sightings of wild turkey flocks between now and March 15. Turkey spotters are asked to provide the date of the turkey sighting, the location, the type of land (public, private, or unknown) where the birds are spotted, and a few additional details.

The data from the turkey sightings will be used by Game Commission crews to assess sites for the potential to trap turkeys for the research study. Once trapped, the turkeys will have a band placed on their leg and released.

In four Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) a sampling of turkeys also will be outfitted with GPS transmitters, then be released back on site, to be monitored over time. Game Commission crews will also collect various samples – blood, tracheal, feces and skin – from hens that receive backpack-style transmitters at the time of capture for disease analyses.

Trapping turkeys during winter is part of the Pa. Game Commission's ongoing population monitoring and this phase marks the launch of a large-scale hen study across the state.

Just like the last two winters, the Game Commission will put leg bands on male turkeys statewide. Hunters who harvest one of those turkeys, or people who find one dead, are asked to report the band number by either calling the toll-free number or emailing the email address on the band.

“That gives us information on annual survival rates and annual spring harvest rates for our population model,” said Casalena.

New this year, the Game Commission will put GPS transmitters on 100 hens – 25 each in WMUs 2D, 3D, 4D and 5C – spread across all six regions of the state. The four study areas have different landscapes, turkey population densities, and spring hunter and harvest densities.

“We’re looking at hen population and movement dynamics, as well as disease prevalence,” Casalena said.

Those studies are being done in partnership with Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program.

The research will study how the landscape and the weather impact hen nest rates, nest success, poult survival, predation, habitat use and movement of the turkey population. The study will also analyze how the prevalence of disease varies in the turkey population based on the landscape, and how disease rates impact things like the survival and nesting rates of hens of different ages.

Approximately 100 additional transmitters will be deployed each winter through 2025, with the ultimate goal of monitoring 400 transmitted hens.

Researchers from Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program will interpret the data collected. Biologists from Maryland and possibly another state wildlife agency will join the project next year, as well.

“It’s going to be the largest turkey project we’ve ever conducted, with the hope of answering many questions regarding current hen population dynamics,” Casalena said.

Finding birds to trap is key to launching all of that work. That’s where the public comes in. Fortunately, Pennsylvanians have a history of helping out this way.

More than 3,800 people, on average, submit Wild Turkey Sighting Survey reports each summer. That information plays a key role in tracking annual turkey reproduction across the state, Casalena said.

She’s hoping the public will be as active in relaying information on the location of winter turkey flocks, too.