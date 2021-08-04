Kingsley, Pa. - In celebration of its 100th anniversary as a getaway and summer camp for Girl Scouts across the area, the doors of Camp Archbald are opening for a special anniversary event to bring together camp alumnae, and new friends to participate in some timeless camp fun.

In-person events were canceled in 2020, but Supporters of Camp Archbald (SoCA) hosted digital events throughout the year.

S’More Fun at Camp Archbald: Looking Forward to 100 More Years of Adventure, SoCA’s pinnacle celebration event has been rescheduled to Sat., Sept. 18, 2021.

All are welcome to join SoCA and Girl Scout alumnae for a day filled with traditional camp activities like boating, arts and crafts, evening campfire, and s’mores.

Alumnae can reconnect with people who attended camp with them in the decade memorabilia exhibit. Camp tours and games will take place on Schooney Lawn during registration.

The opening ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m., and will kick off a day filled with memories, songs, games, vintage displays, boating, and service projects. The cost of registration varies based on meal preferences and event fees.

Registration closes on August 15, 2021. Currently registered Girl Scouts (ages 5-18) can attend the event during the day for free but must come with a paying adult. See more information about S’more Fun at Camp Archbald and register.