Galeton, Pa. -- The Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament is nearly here. The 31st annual tournament, taking place on May 14 weekend, will offer a host of prizes for catching tagged fish.

Successful anglers who catch tagged fish during the tournament can win up to $14,000 in cash, merchandise, and gift cards with each prize valued at $50 or more. The top prize is $1,000 in cash. There are also four $500 cash prizes. Winnings are based upon a lottery drawing.

Youngsters 12 and under can participate in the free Start a Kid Fishing Program, whether they register to fish in the tournament or not. With help from Smitty’s Sports in Gaines, the Tackle Shack in Wellsboro, and club members, young anglers who are on-site will receive fishing rod combos and various other merchandise.

For the first time in its history, the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Changes made in 2021 to ensure anglers’ safety are being continued in 2022. Anglers can register and check in at the large registration tent that will be set up outdoors; ping pong ball prize drawings will also be in the tent; and removal of tags from the fish will be outdoors at the bottom of the clubhouse steps.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek between the Ansonia Bridge on Colton Road in Shippen Township and the Mill Street Bridge in Galeton Borough. For the tournament, all of the trout will be tagged and float stocked in that section of Pine Creek.

The entry fee for adults is $20 now through Sunday, May 1 and $25 beginning Monday, May 2. The entry fee for youth under 16 is $15 from now until the tournament.

Visit pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com any time to download a registration form or pick one up at area businesses.

A registration tent will be open for in-person registration on Friday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as for registration and check-in during tournament hours on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15. The tent will be located in front of the snowmobile clubhouse at 4814 Route 6, 12 miles west of Wellsboro.

There are several fishing guidelines that must be met.

All fish must be legally caught. Those fishing before or after the stated times on May 14 or 15 will be disqualified. No fish will be accepted at the registration/check-in tent in front of the snowmobile clubhouse one hour after the cut-off time.

Those competing in the tournament must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license, must not trespass on private property or litter and must adhere to CDC and Pennsylvania COVID-19 guidelines and requirements.

Money raised through the tournament is used to help cover the club’s operating costs, as well as monetary donations to food banks at Wellsboro, Galeton and Osceola and other local organizations. Additionally, in partnership with Seneca Resources, the club will award $1,000 in college scholarships to three local high school graduating seniors.

For information, call 1 (717) 881-9358 or the club at (570) 724-2888; or visit the club’s website or Facebook page.



