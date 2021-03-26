Huntingdon County, Pa. – The disastrous Zebra Mussel (Dreissena polymorpha) is once again causing a splash as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported a suspected sighting earlier this month. On March 19, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission confirmed that Raystown Lake has an infestation.

At this time, it is a mystery how the invasive species was introduced to the lake.

"Adult Zebra Mussels can attach to surfaces and can be spread easily between waters if they become attached to boats or fishing gear," said Sean Hartzell, PFBC Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator. "The microscopic larvae of the Zebra Mussel can also be spread through undrained water transported on boats or gear. Unfortunately, little can be done to eliminate Zebra Mussels once they become established in a water body."

Zebra Mussels are small, D-shaped, striped, thumbnail-sized bivalves which are among the worst aquatic invasive species in the United States. They spread quickly through aquatic ecosystems and disrupt aquatic food webs, clog freshwater pipes, and foul boat docks, beaches, and boat hulls.

"This discovery of Zebra Mussels gives us a great amount of concern for the aquatic resources within Raystown Lake and the potential for spread to other waters," said Kris Kuhn, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Fisheries. "Given the size and popularity of Raystown Lake for recreational fishing and boating, the probability that this invasive species will be spread to other waters is high. We need every angler, boater, and conservation-minded visitor to the lake to help us stop the spread."

Clean Your Gear!

To prevent the spread of Zebra Mussels and other aquatic invasive species in Pennsylvania waters, the PFBC suggests that anglers, boaters, and others who enjoy the water properly clean, drain, and dry their boats and gear after each adventure.

Boaters should completely drain and dry ballast, live wells, motors, and other onboard water before and after boating. Boats which have been moored at a lake should be visually inspected for Zebra Mussels and any specimens should be removed.

Washing boats with hot or high-pressure water, such as at a commercial carwash, is strongly encouraged. The PFBC also recommends that boats be allowed to dry for several days before being used in another water body.

Fishing gear or other materials should be drained on-site and allowed to dry for at least 48 hours before use at another water body. Anglers are encouraged to leave live bait behind and either give it to someone using the same water body or discard it in the trash.

For more detailed information about cleaning boats and gear, visit the PFBC website.

Sightings of Zebra Mussels and other suspected aquatic invasive species can be reported to the PFBC online. More information about identifying and reporting Zebra Mussels is available here.