It's no secret the past two years have been trying for everyone. Finding holiday spirit has seemed harder than ever. Thankfully, Dec. 23 has arrived! Thanks to the classic TV show 'Seinfeld,' which coined the day before Christmas Eve as "Festivus," there's an extra day to spread Holiday cheer. A Festivus for the rest of us can really let the 'bah humbug' in you to come out and shine.
The holiday Festivus from ‘Seinfeld’ is celebrated every year on this day, December 23rd. pic.twitter.com/6JYXPU4tHT— Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) December 23, 2021
Festivus was popularized by the late Jerry Stiller, who portrayed George Costanza's dad on Seinfeld. In the show, he let all his grumpiness shine marking Festivus as a day that everyone can get out all the grumpy, grinch-iness.
Happy Festivus! Do you have a pole? I find your belief system fascinating. pic.twitter.com/ilm022axhT— Festivus Web (@FestivusWeb) December 23, 2021
Festivus is a great time to don that unadorned aluminum pole because as Frank Constanza says, "I find tinsel to be distracting." Festivus is also a great time to air out any grievances during dinner and allows you to let out what you've been holding tight around the family dinner table!
The tradition of Festivus begins with the airing of grievances.— Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) December 23, 2019
If you got a problem with someone, tag them and let them hear about it! #HappyFestivus pic.twitter.com/LfsckTMMQ4
Lest we forget, the Festivus holiday is not complete until the head of the family is pinned by someone at the table, officially commemorating another Festivus in the books!
"And now as Festivus rolls on, we come to the Feats of Strength."— Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) December 23, 2021
~ Frank Costanza #Festivus #FeatsOfStrength #Seinfeld pic.twitter.com/BBLMDWfnH8
So, after a long rough year in this crazy world, air out those grievances, let your inner Scrooge shine for the day, and embrace the tension, so that everyone can enjoy each others company and have an incredibly happy and safe holiday weekend!
Happy #Festivus, Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/UoD2fBTv1x— Pennsylvania (@PennsylvaniaGov) December 23, 2021