It's no secret the past two years have been trying for everyone. Finding holiday spirit has seemed harder than ever. Thankfully, Dec. 23 has arrived! Thanks to the classic TV show 'Seinfeld,' which coined the day before Christmas Eve as "Festivus," there's an extra day to spread Holiday cheer. A Festivus for the rest of us can really let the 'bah humbug' in you to come out and shine.

Festivus was popularized by the late Jerry Stiller, who portrayed George Costanza's dad on Seinfeld. In the show, he let all his grumpiness shine marking Festivus as a day that everyone can get out all the grumpy, grinch-iness.

Festivus is a great time to don that unadorned aluminum pole because as Frank Constanza says, "I find tinsel to be distracting." Festivus is also a great time to air out any grievances during dinner and allows you to let out what you've been holding tight around the family dinner table!

Lest we forget, the Festivus holiday is not complete until the head of the family is pinned by someone at the table, officially commemorating another Festivus in the books!

So, after a long rough year in this crazy world, air out those grievances, let your inner Scrooge shine for the day, and embrace the tension, so that everyone can enjoy each others company and have an incredibly happy and safe holiday weekend!