Wellsboro, Pa. -- In Hamilton-Gibson’s production of the comedy "The View from Here," the main character is Fern Arbor, played by Johna Neal of Mansfield. Fern is a single woman with agoraphobia, a serious anxiety disorder. She has not left her house in six years after an incident in a grocery store. The thought of stepping outside her door terrifies her.

"Fern is full of life and personality, watches neighborhood infants in her home, and enjoys the people that come to visit her," said Neal. Her visitors include: Maple, her sister, who has experienced years of infertility; Carla, a neighbor who brings groceries and newspapers to Fern and is addicted to tabloids and her police scanner; and Arnold, her golf playing neighbor whose wife moves out, leaving him with an empty house and their infant daughter. Fern has an interesting relationship with her mama, whom the audience only meets via phone calls.

"I like Fern's sense of humor, quick wit, caring nature and her spirit," said Neal. "I don't like that she hasn't sought help for her self-diagnosed agoraphobia and is waiting for a sign from 'the man upstairs' as to when to leave her house."

"I enjoy playing Fern. She is warm and funny and so well meaning, with a depth of life experiences some like and some unlike any I have experienced. I don't think there is anything I don't enjoy about playing her. She stretches me as an actor to explore my limits and play a range of tones, sound volumes and feelings," added Neal.

Neal's first experience with Hamilton-Gibson was playing Sheila in "The Boys Next Door" in 2007. "I was pregnant but not showing at the time. We performed on the Arcadia Theater stage. I took a break from acting in full-length plays after my daughter was born, but did perform in a number of short play festivals and Shel Silverstein short plays.”

Her next full-length play with HG was "Dancing at Lughnasa" in April 2014. "I was a Mundy sister. I had seen this play performed in 1995 as a freshman in college and had wanted to be in it someday and play Maggie. I'll never forget my excitement and hopefulness when I saw it was in HG's lineup. Lughnasa came at a time in my life when dreaming was replaced with facing the realities of each day. This role brought me a welcome ray of light in a shadowy time.”

In November 2014, Neal played Ruth in "Miracle on South Division Street." Hamilton-Gibson entered the play in the March 2015 Pennsylvania Association of Community Theatre Festivals state competition and in the April 2015 Eastern States Theater Association Festival regional competition. "It was a wonderful experience for me," she said.

Neal was the cruel and sadistic Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" in March 2017 and was booed by the audience at curtain call. "It was a first for me and an interesting experience.”

Performances of “The View From Here" will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, September 11, 12, 18, and 19 and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, September 13 and 20. A limited number of seats will be available for each performance in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro.

The play will be performed without intermission. Cleaning and safety measures will be followed before, during, and after each performance to meet COVID-19 state protocols.

Prepaid reservations allow HG to assign and group seats to meet state social distancing protocols. All tickets have to be ordered in advance and prepaid online at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at (570) 724-2079 with credit card information.

Tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for youth aged 18 and under. Also available are FlexPasses for $60. For more information, call (570) 724-2079 or email info@hamiltongibson.org. This production is rated PG but may not interest youngsters 13 and under.