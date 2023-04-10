Wellsboro, Pa. — On Earth Day weekend, the Hamilton-Gibson Women's Project will present "The Moons of Jupiter," a play by Jessica Litwak. The timing was intentional, as Litwak's play is a work of creative activism regarding climate change.

The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Ave.

The play takes place in a future world where water is only available through black market traffickers at impractical prices. All they have left is vodka.

The play begins with an astrophysicist trying to celebrate her birthday in a bar by purchasing a glass of water as a special treat. The bar doesn't have any water, but the scientist hopes to change this with an invention that can retrieve water from outer space.

While the scientist works on her device, higher powers are also at work trying to solve the problem. The god Zeus and his daughters are in conflict about a solution. Zeus just wants to ditch earth. Aphrodite, Athena, and Artemis are trying to help the scientist by sending blessed assistants and other techniques with good intentions.

Mythology, sci-fi, and rap songs are woven throughout the play.

“There is zany humor and dark intensity, too, as the history of science, the future of planetary travel, and the courage and necessity of looking toward the unknown for solutions are explored in this play,” said Director Lilace Guignard.

Tickets for “The Moons of Jupiter” are $16 for adults and $8 for youth 18 and under.

To buy tickets for the show on April 21, 22 or 23, visit hgp.booktix.org.

