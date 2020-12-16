Wellsboro, Pa. – Hamilton-Gibson Productions, with the help of a sponsorship by C&N Bank, will offer two audio performances of "A Christmas Carol" at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 26 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 27. The two audio performances will take the place of HG's normal in-person shows.

Tickets are $10 per person and $20 for a family and will go on sale through hgp.booktix.com beginning Monday, December 21.

Following the decision made by the Hamilton-Gibson Board of Directors on October 27 to not do in-person shows for the rest of 2020, Director Gabe Hakvaag proposed creating an audio play version of "A Christmas Carol" to his cast. The actors would record their lines well distanced from each other and music and sound effects would be edited in.

"This would ensure the cast's safety while still being able to bring this holiday tradition to HG audiences," he said.

With the cast's enthusiastic agreement, Hakvaag went about the process of getting audio streaming rights for "A Christmas Carol" adapted by Christopher Schario from the book of the same name, written 177 years ago by Charles Dickens.

One of the world's most enduring holiday stories, "A Christmas Carol” is the tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, a coldhearted man who learns the value of love thanks to the intervention of three ghosts who haunt him on Christmas Eve. Holiday cheer, whimsical humor, and a good dose of scary thrills combine with the timeless truths and themes in this story of a man's redemption.

The cast includes six actors: one who plays Scrooge with the rest each portraying a number of different characters. Using just their voices, they will help the audience imagine what their characters look like.

Just as in the Golden Age of Radio in the 1930s and 1940s, everything will be left to the individual listener’s imagination. The actors not only play characters, but also serve as narrators.

"The stage production also relies on the audience's imagination, as a mostly bare stage and set represent all of London and the surrounding counties over the decades of Scrooge's life," said Hakvaag.

Performing for the first time as Actor One and playing the roles of Tiny Tim, The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and Dick Wilkins, and serving as narrator for this production are Oliver and Sylvia Duterte, the children of Sarah and Ramon Duterte of Wellsboro.

"Even with double casting, both Oliver and Sylvia will each get their own chance to play the role," said Hakvaag. "That's why we are streaming 'A Christmas Carol' twice - once starring Oliver and once starring Sylvia. Those who listen to both shows will get a wonderful treat in hearing how each actor changes the role and the performance of the other actors."

Tom Walrath has played Ebenezer Scrooge for more than two decades. Most of the other cast members have been in this production for many years, too. They include Sarah Knight as Mrs. Cratchit and The Ghost of Christmas Past, Kristine Worthington as Belle and Mrs. Fezziwig, Brian Kennedy as Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit and Mr. Fezziwig, and Mitch Kreisler as Fred Scrooge and The Ghost of Christmas Present. Music Director is Cherilyn Ayres.

For more information, call the HG office at (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.