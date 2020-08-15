Wellsboro, Pa. -- In the era of COVID-19, Hamilton-Gibson Productions is following a series of protocols developed by the organization to ensure a safe experience for audiences who attend live, main stage productions in Wellsboro.

“Our safety and cleaning protocols are an amalgamation of guidelines and practices we've obtained from the CDC, our local hospital and the Tioga County COVID-19 Task Force, and from the American Association of Community Theatre Safety Measures plan,” said HG Artistic Director Thomas Putnam.

"We first implemented them [the safety measures] in July for the six live performances of 'Almost, Maine,'" Putnam said. "Now, we have made the decision to continue using these same cleaning and safety measures for our productions in September and October based on the positive feedback we received from our 'Almost, Maine' audiences and cast and crew members.”

“Many audience members commented on how thankful they were for our efforts to provide live theatre in such a conscientious manner. They were happy with our safety measures,” said Putnam.

For ‘Almost, Maine,’ the theater was cleaned before every performance and the restrooms and lobby were cleaned before and during each performance. All members of the cast, crew and audience had temperature checks when entering and everyone wore masks while in the building.

The audience was ushered in and out of the theater to provide the safest flow. A door to the outside was kept open backstage to allow fresh air in for the performances.

“'Almost, Maine' had a large cast but only three people were on stage at any given time, which worked out well,” Putnam said. “Cast members who were not on stage waited in the lobby, outdoors or across the street at the HG office.”

Performances of “The View From Here,” a comedy, will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, September 11, 12, 18, and 19; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, September 13 and 20.

“Stray Cats," featuring nine musically influenced monologues, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, October 9, 10, 16, and 17; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, October 11 and 18.

All main stage performances are by reservation only and no tickets will be sold at the door to allow the theater to assign and group seats for each performance according to social distancing protocols. Tickets have to be ordered in advance and prepaid online at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at (570) 724-2079 with credit card information.

Those who wish can purchase a FlexPass for $60 to attend six performances of their choice, take a spouse or friend to performances of different shows or use all six to take family members to one performance of a show. A FlexPass has no expiration date and can be used any time. It is up to the purchaser to decide how his or her FlexPass is used but he or she is responsible for reserving seats in advance by calling HG at (570) 724-2079.

Ticket prices for all main stage productions are $14 for adults and $6 for youth aged 18 and under. For more information, to purchase a flex pass, or to reserve and prepay, call (570) 724-2079 or email info@hamiltongibson.org.