Wellsboro, Pa. -- Hamilton-Gibson Productions is planning a return to in-person shows, but first they need some help.

The community theatre arts group is seeking a stage manager, backstage crew members, and six actors/actresses for an upcoming production of "Dead Man's Cell Phone."

Auditions to fill roles for four women and two men will be held on Friday, April 16 starting at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 17 at 4 p.m., and Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Avenue.

Social distancing and wearing a mask are required. Appointments must be made in advance in order to audition. To reserve a time or to arrange a day and time other than those listed above, contact Hamilton-Gibson Productions by calling (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.

One or two of the roles may be double-cast. Four to six actors will portray the following characters: Jean, a woman; Gordon, a dead man; Mrs. Gottlieb, Gordon’s mother; Hermia, Gordon’s widow; Dwight, Gordon’s brother; and The Other Woman, a stranger.

"All ages, races, and types are heartily welcome to audition," said Gabe Hakvaag who is directing the play. This modern fable, written by highly respected American playwright Sarah Ruhl, explores the paradox of modern technology's ability to both unite and isolate people in the digital age.

"In her writing, Ruhl avoids psychological or emotionally driven plots. She prefers to capture everyday actions within a mythic framework, telling stories the way fables are told: this thing happened, then this and then this.

The results are stories that are both delicate and hilariously funny, simply charming but with teeth that bite," said Hakvaag.

"Dead Man’s Cell Phone" tells the story of Jean, who is bothered by a cell phone left on a table in a café. The phone keeps ringing, although the man seated at the table doesn’t seem to notice. Eventually she storms over to the table and answers the cell phone.

Before long she has answered several calls, pretending to speak for the man named Gordon, before she realizes the man at the table is dead. She continues to answer the phone long after the body is taken away because she worries that the people on the other end of the calls will feel lonely.

"Ruhl's productions are intentionally highly imaginative and collaborative, and cast members are expected to bring creative problem solving along with acting skills to the production," Hakvaag said.

Behind the scenes, the stage manager will be responsible for communicating with and organizing those involved with "Dead Man’s Cell Phone" to ensure the entire production runs smoothly - from rehearsals that will begin at the end of April, to performances on June 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, and post-show.

The backstage crew requires an assistant stage manager, props manager, sound and lighting technicians, people to create, repair, and move scenery, mend costumes, and otherwise serve in whatever capacity is needed through the show's run.

Backstage crew members must be able to attend technical rehearsals and the entire run of performances as well as scheduled work calls in the Warehouse Theatre.

No prior theatrical experience to be either the stage manager or a backstage crew member is required. Training will be provided.

Anyone interested in learning the craft and skills needed to mount a staged production are encouraged to contact Hamilton-Gibson for details by calling (570) 724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.