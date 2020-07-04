Wellsboro -- Hamilton-Gibson Productions' performances of "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani will premiere on July 10, with Terry Babb and Barbara Biddison kicking off the show onstage. “In our scene, we are outdoors in the middle of a northern Maine winter. It is a lovely, cold, clear moonless night with lots of stars in the sky,” said Biddison.

Biddison continued:

“This is one of my all-time favorite HG productions. I love this play. It’s sweet. Hearts are broken; love is lost and found. This production is ideal for all of us right now. Each scene is a love story of one kind or another. People will leave the theater feeling good. It’s an escape for the audience and the actors.

I was glad that HG decided to do this show this year. When Thomas (Putnam) directed the first production of ‘Almost, Maine’ in 2008, I was an audience member. I love auditioning so I thought I’d give it a shot. The next thing I knew, I was cast with Terry Babb. We have known each other a long time. It’s easy working with him on stage.

There will be a different feel to the 2020 production compared to 2008's because instead of eight actors performing two or three roles apiece, each of us is only portraying one character.

This play was written as if all of the scenes are happening at exactly the same time but in different locations in and around the mythical town of Almost. In staging it, one scene follows another with each lasting about 10 minutes.

When the March and April performances of 'Almost, Maine' were postponed in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, we had already memorized our lines, our costumes and props were ready, and the entire cast was about to do our first run-through. Then, everything stopped.

A totally new experience for me was having my lines down pat and being absolutely ready to perform and then having to remember them for about four months so when we came back we were ready to polish our scene for our July performances.

I personally trust HG when they say they are being careful and observing all safety precautions."