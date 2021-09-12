Wellsboro, Pa. -- Hamilton-Gibson Productions, a Wellsboro-based community theatre arts group, is joining thousands of other theatrical organizations around the globe to present their own production of Music Theatre International's "All Together Now!" A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.

MTI created this brand-new musical revue as a local fundraising event to be performed by theatres worldwide on the same weekend, Nov. 12-15. Performances by Hamilton-Gibson will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wellsboro High School auditorium.

"All Together Now!" features a selection of songs from MTI’s catalogue of musicals including:

"Annie"

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"

"Come From Away"

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s "Mary Poppins"

Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast"

"Fiddler on the Roof"

"Godspell"

"Guys and Dolls"

"Hairspray"

"Into the Woods"

"Les Misérables"

"Little Shop of Horrors"

"Mamma Mia!"

"Matilda"

"My Fair Lady"

"Once on This Island"

"Rent"

"Waitress"

"''All Together Now!'' is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians," said MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. "The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this global event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

Hamilton-Gibson will host an opportunity for community members of all ages to join in this celebration.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s 'All Together Now!',” stated Thomas Putnam, HG's artistic director. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”

Sign-ups and auditions will be announced soon. The revue will feature soloists as well as large chorus numbers, and some fun choreography. HG will be looking for singers of all ages. No experience on stage is necessary. For more information, contact Hamilton-Gibson Productions at hamgib@gmail.com or (570) 724-2079.