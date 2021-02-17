Wellsboro, Pa. – Beginning this Saturday, February 20, Hamilton-Gibson Productions will present a different 30-minute play or group of short plays that cumulatively run for about 30 minutes each Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. with a follow-up performance on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The series will continue until April 11.

All performances in this series are free to watch and listen to.

The first play is a new work by Rich Orloff and a departure from his usual style of zany humor. This time, Orloff has composed reflective poetry about last year's trials and tribulations in five movements called "Blessings from the Pandemic."

"’Blessings’ is about our journey in dealing with the events of 2020: 'the big, the small, the humorous, the challenging and even the inspiring'," said Thomas Putnam, series director.

"Orloff’s full work has 60 one-minute poems, but he encourages theatre groups like ours to select those that speak most meaningfully to their own community," Putnam said. "Our eight actors will each read three of Orloff's poems and then the whole cast will read two of his poems together."

As soon as the 30-minute performance ends, the audience will be invited to stay on Zoom to talk with the "Blessings" cast and Putnam about what they saw and heard. The cast includes: Josh Allen, Brett Maynard, Taylor Nickerson, Kathryn Sheneman, Jane Shumway, Claudia Waber, Phil Waber, and Tim Wilbourne.

"I am happy to announce the beginning of this new project," added Putnam, who is also Hamilton-Gibson Productions artistic director. "Our community performing arts group is offering this series free in hopes of connecting with people in a meaningful way during the pandemic,” he said.

“Our theme this year is 'Together in '21.' It is our motivating mantra. We are waiting for the time we can come together in one room to join with others in experiencing live theatre, as well as live concerts by our HG Children and Youth Choirs. We are looking forward to rehearsals and exploring scripts and songs and to telling and hearing stories. In so doing, we are taking steps toward unity, harmony and community,” said Putnam. "We are hoping our series of performances on Zoom and the talk backs that follow will help meet people's need to be together."

Audience members can find the Zoom information on the HG website at hamiltongibson.org, on Facebook, or by calling the HG office at (570) 724-2079.

For those unfamiliar with Zoom, go to the website at zoom.us, click on "join meeting" and enter 880 0548 0914 - the access code for the February 20 performance - and then enter the passcode 154763. For the February 21 performance, enter the access code 810 1383 3773 and then the passcode 115658. Please note that the entry information is different for each performance.

Though this series is free, donations are always appreciated and can be made through the Hamilton-Gibson website or by sending a contribution to HG, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Please include “Staged Readings” in the check memo line.