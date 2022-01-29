Wellsboro -- Hamilton-Gibson’s main stage productions for the 2022 Season consist of a selection of comedies and musicals. Some are not only full of humor and touching moments, but also raise thought-provoking questions while others are just plain fun.

Bringing these shows to life on stage are five directors, Thomas Putnam, HG’s artistic director, along with Gabe Hakvaag, Titus Himmelberger, Claire Marie Ritter and Linda Young.

Ironically, four of the five are involved in HG’s first main stage production, “Shrew: A Tale Retold” with Claire Marie Ritter as the director, Linda Young as co-director and Hakvaag and Himmelberger acting in the show.

Himmelberger and Natalie, his wife in real life, play the lead characters, Petruchio and Katherina in William Shakespeare’s vintage romantic comedy “The Taming of the Shrew.” More than 400 years old, it is seen through the lens of 2022 sensibilities. Performances are Thursday through Sunday, March 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Putnam is directing three comedies “Into the Breeches” in April, “The May Queen” in May and “Grand Horizons” in October. “They are very funny with tender moments in each of them and an ending that packs a punch,” he said.

Offering good old-fashioned fun for the whole family are a melodrama in June directed by Himmelberger; the outrageous, rollicking, laugh-out-loud musical comedy “Animal Crackers” in July directed by Hakvaag and the HG Women’s Project’s first full-length production, the comedy “Foolish Fishgirls and the Pearl” in November directed by Young.

Putnam is also directing “My Way” with performances in September. This musical revue celebrates the familiar tunes sung by Frank Sinatra. Set in a nightclub, the show will bring back happy memories to some audience members and introduce others to the songs made famous by one of the greatest crooners of all time.

The annual Tune In To Radio HG Festival produced by Hakvaag will be in August and feature performances of classic, contemporary and/or new radio plays, such as comedies, thrillers, science fiction, Western drama and/or mysteries.

The 2022 Season main stage productions will conclude in December with performances of “A Christmas Carol” by two casts, one directed by Putnam and the other by Hakvaag, and The Messiah Community Sing with Peggy Dettwiler conducting and Mansfield University students singing.

In addition to the main stage productions in the Deane Center’s Warehouse and Coolidge Theatres and at Straughn Auditorium in Mansfield and the theatre arts camps for youth, the Hamilton-Gibson Children and Youth Choirs will present concerts for the public at area churches, the Grand Canyon Regional Airport, the Wellsboro High School Auditorium and Steadman Theater in Mansfield. Three of the choirs may also go on a short tour.

Sponsors are needed for the melodrama and “May Queen.” To learn more about how to become a sponsor, contact Hamilton-Gibson at (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.

Admission to a main stage production is $16 for adults, ages 19 and up, and $8 for students, 18 and under.

Currently a FlexPass is $60 to see six individual shows or to take yourself and five others to see one show. As of March 1, the price for a FlexPass will be $75.

Order tickets to a show or concert in advance at hgp.booktix.com or by calling the HG office at (570) 724-2079 with credit card information.