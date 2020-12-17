Wellsboro, Pa. – The pressure was on last week for the cast of "It's A Wonderful Life" as one cast member had to self-quarantine because of COVID-19. Videographer Adam Murtland used multiple cameras to capture close-ups and other shots of the actors as they navigated the production's unusual circumstances.

The resulting film will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, December 18 and 19, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday so it can be seen and heard by people in their own homes.

Those who purchase a ticket at hgp.booktix.com will get a link to stream the selected performance to stream on an iPad, smartphone, computer or other device. The ticket can only be used for one device.

“Those who buy a ticket for Friday will not be able to change their minds and use it to see the Saturday or Sunday performance instead,” said Hamilton-Gibson’s Operations Coordinator Bev Dochstader. “One ticket is only good for one device. If people in the same household want to watch the show on two different devices, they need two tickets."

"All of us are greatly relieved that we were able to pull this off during this difficult and uncertain time," said Director Thomas Putnam. "Adam, the videographer, led us through the process and is very happy with the results. On Monday, Dec. 14, he was editing it and ready to start adding the opening credits."

The play is about George Bailey, a man who has so many problems that suicide starts to seem appealing to him. Instead, he rescues an angel named Clarence who shows George unfortunate visions of what his town would look like if he had never been around. George gets to see the positive impacts that his good deeds have had on his community with Clarence's help.

The play is based on the Frank Capra Christmas fantasy drama film released on January 7, 1947 and adapted into a radio play by Philip Grecian.

In the cast are four who performed in Hamilton-Gibson's 2011 radio play version of "It's A Wonderful Life." They are: Gordie Dunlap of Wellsboro as George Bailey, Karin Knaus of Westfield as George's wife, Mary Hatch Bailey, and Eugene Seelye of Wellsboro as Clarence Oddbody. Last week, Kate Sholonski of Wellsboro, also in the 2011 production, took on the roles of Violet, Tilly and other characters for the cast member who was quarantining; their COVID-19 test came back negative on Monday, December 14.

"I'm playing Clarence, George Bailey's guardian angel again this year, and if there ever was a need for all of us to have a guardian angel, with all that is going on in the world, it is now," Seelye said.

River Moyer of Whitneyville plays young George Bailey and Hortense. Asked why he decided to audition, this eighth grader at the Rock L. Butler Middle School said, "I have enjoyed doing HG Winter Camp musicals during the last four years with Mr. Putnam. I loved those experiences and learned so much from him and the other students. This past August I was in a Tune In To HG Radio show. Since I enjoy doing plays, I thought I'd just try out and see what happened. Although I have not seen the movie yet, I think 'It's A Wonderful Life' is a pretty cool story based on reading the script. I am happy to be able to continue acting."

Others in the cast are: Emme Reifer of Wellsboro as Zuzu Bailey; Nicholas J. Duffy of Mansfield as banker Henry F. Potter, George's younger brother Harry Bailey and Nick the bartender; and Timothy Wilbourn of Wellsboro as Joseph the Angel, Uncle Billy and Mr. Bailey, George's father.

For more information, call the HG office at (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.