Wellsboro -- Hamilton-Gibson Productions will hold auditions for two upcoming shows Sept. 24-26. The local theatre group is seeking actors and singers for the musical revue "All Together Now" and actors to play Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit (among other roles) for the Wellsboro celebration of "A Christmas Carol."

"All Together Now"

Both auditions and sign-ups will be on Friday, Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Gallery at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro, next to the Native Bagel.

“We're encouraging singers ages 12 to 100 to either sign up for the chorus, which will sing four or five songs, or to audition for some of the many solos in the show,” said Director Thomas Putnam. "No audition is necessary for those who sign up for the chorus; however it is important they attend one of the sign-up sessions."

Those who audition for a solo must have a song prepared to sing, either without accompaniment or bring sheet music for piano accompaniment.

Anyone who wants to audition but cannot attend on the listed dates and times are asked to either send a recording to hamgib@gmail.com or contact the office to set up another audition time by calling (570) 724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.

Each participant will receive sheet music and be given access to a rehearsal recording so they can rehearse at home.

“All the songs are from well-known Broadway shows that are licensed by Music Theatre International," Putnam said. Among the selections included in the 15-song program are: “Be Our Guest” from Disney's “Beauty and the Beast;” “Matchmaker” from “Fiddler on the Roof;” “Middle of a Moment” from “James and the Giant Peach;” “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?” from “My Fair Lady;” “Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat” from “Guys and Dolls;” “Beautiful City” from “Godspell;” and “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.”

There will be seven or eight rehearsals before the performances on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wellsboro High School auditorium. Having the show at the high school auditorium will allow audience members to spread out and socially distance from each other.

“Musical Theatre International is offering ‘All Together Now’ as a fundraiser for community and regional theatres around the world that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Putnam. “This is a global attempt to help theatres [to] regroup and re-emerge after suffering from having to shut down completely or operating with a greatly reduced audience capacity."

"A Christmas Carol"

Auditions are open to anyone aged 18 to 45. They will be held in the Warehouse Theatre Gallery at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro this Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., this Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. and this Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.

Being cast are Actor #3 and Actor #5. Actor #3 is a man who plays, among other characters, The Ghost Of Christmas Present and Bob Cratchit. Actor #5 is a woman who portrays the Ghost of Christmas Past and Mrs. Cratchit. Both actors will also play Londoners, market shoppers, and a few wailing ghosts.

Each year as part of the Dickens Of A Christmas celebration in Wellsboro, Hamilton-Gibson stages two productions of the play: one in the Warehouse Theatre and the other in the Coolidge Theatre. There are two casts. Each has one actor portraying Ebenezer Scrooge and five or six other actors playing all of the other characters.

Directed by Gabe Hakvaag, the Warehouse Theatre production features Tom Walrath, Brian Kennedy, and Kris Worthington with sister and brother Sylvia and Oliver Duterte playing Tiny Tim. This cast will perform three times on Saturday, Dec. 4 and give a single matinee performance on Sunday, Dec. 5.

To reserve an audition time, call Hamilton-Gibson at (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.



