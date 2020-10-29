This year has been filled with unexpected happenings, and it looks like Halloween night will follow the trend.

In a rare celestial event, this year's Halloween night sky will be illuminated by a full moon–which also happens to be a blue moon. Wherever there are clear skies, trick-or-treaters, homebodies, and werewolves alike will be able to catch a glimpse of the moon.

This is the first time a full moon in all U.S. time zones has fallen on Halloween since 1944, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

That's definitely something to howl about–or at–and that's not the only trick the moon has up it's sleeve.

The full Halloween moon is also a blue moon, as it is the second full moon to appear during the month of October.

This does not mean the moon will be a blue color, but instead the phrase "blue moon" refers to an uncommon lunar event.

When a month has two full moons, the second one is referred to as a "blue moon." Blue moons usually take place once every 2 years, which is what gave rise to the idiom, "once in a blue moon."

Full moons are Halloween are rare, but according to NASA Ambassador Tony Rice, all full moons on Halloween are blue moons.

This is because moon cycles are about 29.5 days and Halloween always falls on the 31st day of October. Thus, any full moon on Oct. 31 must be the second full moon of the month.

The next time trick-or-treaters will get to enjoy a full moon on Halloween will be 19 years from now, in 2039, according to the Farmer's Almanac. So, for many children, this will be their only chance to celebrate spooky season under the bright light of a full moon.

The moon is not the only star of the show (it's technically a satellite, not a star) but multiple planets will be visible on Halloween night wherever the skies are clear.

Mars will be visible just East of the moon, and can be spotted by its noticeable red hue. Southeast of Mars, will be Jupiter and Saturn which will be close together in the sky.

A telescope is not necessary to see the planets, although it could make for a fun, COVID-friendly activity. Binoculars can also be fun tools to check out the textured surface of the moon.

With the bright light of the full blue moon guiding the way, Halloween 2020 will surely be one to remember.