The North Pole – Christmas movies in October? Of course, don't be a grinch!
If you're someone who believes it's never too early to start getting in the Christmas spirit, you're in luck! The Hallmark Channel just announced when all their new 2020 Christmas features will air and it will be sooner than you might expect.
Here's the schedule for Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas (in EST):
October 24:
Jingle Bell Bride
Starring: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Christmas Tree Lane
Starring: Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn, and Briana Price
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Chateau Christmas
Starring: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Deliver by Christmas
Starring: Alvina August and Eion Bailey
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas with the Darlings
Starring: Katrina Law and Carlo Marks
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Cranberry Christmas
Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
One Royal Holiday
Starring: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Holly & Ivy
Starring: Janel Parrish, Jeremey Jordan, and Marisol Nichols
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
Starring: Ashley Williams and Niall Matter
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
The Christmas Ring
Starring: Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
On the 12th Date of Christmas
Starring: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
The Christmas Bow
Starring: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas in Vienna
Starring: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Meet Me at Christmas
Starring: Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
A Timeless Christmas
Starring: Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
The Christmas Doctor
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
A Nashville Christmas Carol
Starring: Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
A Little Christmas Charm
Starring: Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
The Christmas House
Starring: Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Harder
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
The Angel Tree
Starring: Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
New Movie (TBA)
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn
Starring: Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
A Bright and Merry Christmas
Starring: Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Five Star Christmas
Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Christmas by Starlight
Starring: Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Christmas Waltz
Starring: Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
USS Christmas
Starring: Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
If I Only Had Christmas
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
Starring: Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas She Wrote
Starring: Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances
Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Cross Country Christmas
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
A Glenbrooke Christmas
Starring: Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas Comes Twice
Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Christmas Homecoming
Starring: Taylor Cole and Steve Lund
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Christmas Carousel
Starring: Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Swept Up by Christmas
Starring: To be announced
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Love, Lights, Hanukkah!
Starring: Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner
Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel
Project Christmas Wish
Starring: To be announced
Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Each year, over 85 million people tune in to watch the lineups from Hallmark Channel's, Countdown to Christmas, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' series, Miracles of Christmas. Mark your calendar so you don't miss out on the fun!