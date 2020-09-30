ChristmasDog.jpg

The North Pole – Christmas movies in October? Of course, don't be a grinch! 

ChristmasCart.png

If you're someone who believes it's never too early to start getting in the Christmas spirit, you're in luck! The Hallmark Channel just announced when all their new 2020 Christmas features will air and it will be sooner than you might expect. 

Here's the schedule for Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas (in EST): 

October 24: 

Jingle Bell Bride

Starring: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Christmas Tree Lane

Starring: Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn, and Briana Price

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 

October 25:

Chateau Christmas

Starring: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Deliver by Christmas

Starring: Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

October 31:

Christmas with the Darlings

Starring: Katrina Law and Carlo Marks

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Cranberry Christmas

Starring: Nikki  DeLoach  and  Benjamin  Ayres

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 

November 1:

One Royal Holiday

Starring: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Holly & Ivy

Starring: Janel  Parrish,  Jeremey  Jordan, and  Marisol  Nichols

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 

November 7:

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

Starring: Ashley Williams and Niall Matter

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

The Christmas Ring

Starring: Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

November 8: 

On the 12th Date of Christmas

Starring: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

The Christmas Bow

Starring: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 

November 14: 

Christmas in Vienna

Starring: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Meet Me at Christmas

Starring: Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

November 15:

A Timeless Christmas

Starring: Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

The Christmas Doctor

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 

November 21: 

A Nashville Christmas Carol

Starring: Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

A Little Christmas Charm

Starring: Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

November 22: 

The Christmas House

Starring: Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Harder

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

The Angel Tree

Starring: Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 

November 23:

New Movie (TBA)

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

November 24: 

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn

StarringRochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel 

November 25:

A Bright and Merry Christmas

StarringAlison Sweeney and Marc Blucas

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

November 26: 

Five Star Christmas

StarringBethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

November 27: 

Christmas by Starlight

Starring: Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel 

November 28:

Christmas Waltz

StarringLacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

USS Christmas

Starring: Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 

November 29:

If I Only Had Christmas

Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

December 5: 

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Starring: Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

December 6:

Christmas She Wrote

Starring: Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances

Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

December 12:

Cross Country Christmas

Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

A Glenbrooke Christmas

Starring: Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

December 13: 

Christmas Comes Twice

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Christmas Homecoming

Starring: Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

December 19: 

Christmas Carousel

Starring: Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Swept Up by Christmas

Starring: To be announced

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

December 20: 

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

Starring: Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner

Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel

Project Christmas Wish

Starring: To be announced

Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Each year, over 85 million people tune in to watch the lineups from Hallmark Channel's, Countdown to Christmas, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' series, Miracles of Christmas. Mark your calendar so you don't miss out on the fun!

