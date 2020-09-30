The North Pole – Christmas movies in October? Of course, don't be a grinch!

If you're someone who believes it's never too early to start getting in the Christmas spirit, you're in luck! The Hallmark Channel just announced when all their new 2020 Christmas features will air and it will be sooner than you might expect.

Here's the schedule for Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas (in EST):

October 24: Jingle Bell Bride Starring: Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe Jr. Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel Christmas Tree Lane Starring: Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn, and Briana Price Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries October 25: Chateau Christmas Starring: Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel Deliver by Christmas Starring: Alvina August and Eion Bailey Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries October 31: Christmas with the Darlings Starring: Katrina Law and Carlo Marks Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel Cranberry Christmas Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries November 1: One Royal Holiday Starring: Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit, Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark, and Tom McGowan Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel Holly & Ivy Starring: Janel Parrish, Jeremey Jordan, and Marisol Nichols Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries November 7: Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater Starring: Ashley Williams and Niall Matter Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel The Christmas Ring Starring: Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries November 8: On the 12th Date of Christmas Starring: Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel The Christmas Bow Starring: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries November 14: Christmas in Vienna Starring: Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel Meet Me at Christmas Starring: Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries November 15: A Timeless Christmas Starring: Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel The Christmas Doctor Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries November 21: A Nashville Christmas Carol Starring: Jessy Schram, Wes Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel A Little Christmas Charm Starring: Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries November 22: The Christmas House Starring: Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Harder Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel The Angel Tree Starring: Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries November 23: New Movie (TBA) Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel November 24: A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn Starring: Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel November 25: A Bright and Merry Christmas Starring: Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel November 26: Five Star Christmas Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel November 27: Christmas by Starlight Starring: Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel November 28: Christmas Waltz Starring: Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, and JT Church Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel USS Christmas Starring: Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries November 29: If I Only Had Christmas Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel December 5: Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Colin Lawrence, Rukiya Bernard, Antonio Cayonne, and Barbara Niven Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas Starring: Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries December 6: Christmas She Wrote Starring: Danica McKellar and Dylan Neal Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances Starring: Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries December 12: Cross Country Christmas Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel A Glenbrooke Christmas Starring: Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries December 13: Christmas Comes Twice Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley and Michael Xavier Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel Christmas Homecoming Starring: Taylor Cole and Steve Lund Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries December 19: Christmas Carousel Starring: Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel Swept Up by Christmas Starring: To be announced Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries December 20: Love, Lights, Hanukkah! Starring: Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner Premieres: 8:00 p.m. on Hallmark Channel Project Christmas Wish Starring: To be announced Premieres: 9:00 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Each year, over 85 million people tune in to watch the lineups from Hallmark Channel's, Countdown to Christmas, and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' series, Miracles of Christmas. Mark your calendar so you don't miss out on the fun!