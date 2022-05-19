Woodpecker.jpg

During the May 14 bird walk at Hills Creek State Park, participants saw this pileated woodpecker.

 Photo provided

Wellsboro, Pa. — A free, guided bird walk will be held on Saturday at the Hills Creek State Park on Spillway Road near Wellsboro.

Last week, leaders Bob Ross of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society and Bob Edkin, DCNR environmental education specialist, were joined by five other birders for a walk. They identified 31 bird species, including a pileated woodpecker, bald eagle, and osprey.

Saturday's walk is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. 

Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road in Charleston Township.

At 8 a.m., participants will drive their own vehicles from the office parking lot to the nearby starting location. The walk will be slow-paced and last about two hours. 

The last free guided bird walk will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.

For updates and helpful tips, email tasmember@yahoo.com or visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.

Call the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 570-724-4246 for information about Hills Creek State Park. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.