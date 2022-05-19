Wellsboro, Pa. — A free, guided bird walk will be held on Saturday at the Hills Creek State Park on Spillway Road near Wellsboro.

Last week, leaders Bob Ross of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society and Bob Edkin, DCNR environmental education specialist, were joined by five other birders for a walk. They identified 31 bird species, including a pileated woodpecker, bald eagle, and osprey.

Saturday's walk is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road in Charleston Township.

At 8 a.m., participants will drive their own vehicles from the office parking lot to the nearby starting location. The walk will be slow-paced and last about two hours.

The last free guided bird walk will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.

For updates and helpful tips, email tasmember@yahoo.com or visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.

Call the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 570-724-4246 for information about Hills Creek State Park.

