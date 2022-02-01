Punxsutawney, Pa. -- Punxsutawney Phil will exit his stump at sunrise tomorrow morning—approximately 7:20 a.m.—to answer the highly anticipated question: six more weeks of winter or an early spring?

As the legend goes, Phil predicts an early spring if he does not see his shadow when he exits his stump. In the past 135 years, Phil has only predicted an early spring 20 times, according to visitPA.com.

Tens of thousands of people will travel to the small town of Punxsutawney, Pa. to witness the mythical prediction tomorrow morning.

When Groundhog Day falls on a weekend, the event attracts even more tourists. Historically, as many as 30,000 people have visited Gobbler’s Knob on the day of celebration, according to visitPA.com.

For those who are not traveling directly to Gobbler's Knob, follow along with the live stream set to begin at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.