Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling approximately 42,922 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The raw ground beef products were produced on June 1, 2020.

The items affected by the recall are:

1 lb. vacuum packages containing "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef" with a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P-53298-82.

1 lb. vacuum packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties" with a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020, and lot code P-53934-28.

3 lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef, 93% lean/7% fat" and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 with lot code P53929-70.

1 lb. tray packages containing four quarter pound pieces of "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, 85% lean/15% fat" and a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020, lot code P53944-10.

4 lb. tray packages containing ten quarter pound pieces of "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, 80% lean/20% fat," with a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020, lot code P53937-45.

1 lb. vacuum packages containing four quarter pound pieces of "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, 85% lean/15% fat" and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020, lot code P53935-25.

1 lb. vacuum packages of "Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef, 76% lean/24% fat" and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020, lot code P53930-18.

Please throw these items away or return them to the place of purchase.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and bear the number "EST. 46841" in the USDA mark of inspection. The presence of E. coli was determined during routine Food Safety and Inspection Service testing. Currently no adverse reactions have been reported.

Anyone who is concerned about a foodborne illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is potentially deadly and can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for 2 to 8 days (3 to 4 days on average) after exposure. Most people recover within a week, but some, especially young children and seniors, may experience kidney failure marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Anyone experiencing symptoms of kidney failure should seek emergency care immediately.