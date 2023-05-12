Hillsgrove, Pa. — An internationally renowned cycling event is returning to Hillsgrove, Pennsylvania this summer — Grinduro!

Grinduro PA features almost 70 miles of trails spanning a wide range of terrains over the course of four timed races.

Organizers describe Grinduro as the “perfect party-to-race-event," offering two days and nights of fun—racing and otherwise. The event hosts six event locations world-wide: California, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the outlier, Pennsylvania.

Grinduro PA is being held on June 16-18, 2023 in Hillsgrove. Online registration can be completed through the event website until June 15, 2023, at 12 p.m. Updates are available via Grinduro's facebook page.

The highlight of the event is a Gravel Road Race/Mountain Bike Style Enduro: a style of bike course with a loop track and timed segments. This is the race for those who want to ride at a "social pace," say the organizers.

Other activities will include camping, a music festival with area bands, locally brewed craft beer, an art/bike festival/expo., vendors (food and merchandise), and more.

The event is held on the grounds of Elk Creek Escape, the site of the former Green Acres Little League Camp and field. Grinduro was held in Hillsgrove for the first time in 2022, drawing international participants.

Cyclists can choose between a 37 mile or 70 mile ride. The shorter course option, referred to as the Grindurito, will be untimed, unscored, and strictly non-competitive. The longer option will offer professional and non-professional race categories broken down by age groups. Awards will be given to the top finishers of each category.

The event will feature forest routes (including World’s End State Park), creeks, historic logging trails, peaks, and/or covered bridges. There will be snack and aid stations along the route. For added engagement and entertainment, there will be activity stations along the way, such as “Larry’s Tavern” which will offer food giveaways and amusing activities and games with a twist.

Entry includes four rides:

Friday Afternoon Prologue Ride (optional untimed)

Friday Night Lupine Milky Way Ride (slower optional nighttime ride with refreshments and music at a Vista Site)

Saturday Main Rides (timed and untimed options)

Sunday “Hangover” Ride (optional untimed)

Meal and drink tickets (for three meals and two drinks), camping facilities with showers, live music, Bike Expo, and swag (vendor gifts) are also included. Participants can save by registering early.

Grinduro will not only offer a world-class outdoor sporting event, but it will serve as a fundraiser for Lycoming Composite and the PICL (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League, part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association).

Joe Tavani, Team Director for Lycoming Composite and an event organizer, said “100% of the proceeds go to the PICL and also to the Lycoming Composite Team” to meet their funding goals to run the team including training costs for volunteer coaches, jerseys for team members, and costs for Student Athletes to participate. The organization covers the cost for at least one-third of the students involved.

PICL-PAMTB is a Non-Profit Youth Development Organization that uses Mountain Biking to encourage healthy lifestyles, build discipline, develop character, and foster environmental stewardship and teamwork.

The event is being held under the direction of the PA Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).

More information on the event can be found on the website. More information on PICL (Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League) can be found at pamtb.org.

New Trail Brewing Company in Williamsport, Pa. and Lupine Lighting Systems are Regional Sponsors. Other area contributing businesses are Don Waltman’s Market House Meats & Deli, Eagles Mere Inn, Woodrich, Shop Vac, Nomad Distilling Co., Thomas T. Tabor Museum, Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, and others.

Ashley Little contributed to this article.

