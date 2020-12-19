The FDA is advising Americans not to drink Green Gorilla Root Juice, sold by Green Gorilla Root Juice, LLC based in St. Louis, Missouri. The product contains Yohimbine, an ingredient that can be dangerous at the levels found in the drink. The product was offered for sale online at greengorillarootjuice.com. The juice is advertised as "an energy drink, diet pill, blood pressure pill, cholesterol, and libido pill in one delicious drink."

The FDA and DHSS are working to locate possible other sales outlets, but have had some difficulty due to a lack of cooperation by the manufacturer.

Customers with the affected item in their possession should discard it immediately.

Yohimbine has been associated with heart attacks, seizures and other serious side effects, as well as confusion, dizziness, anxiety, tremors, headaches and skin flushing, and may interact with medications. People who are experiencing side effects from the beverage should contact a healthcare professional.

FDA laboratory tests determined that the juice contains the undeclared ingredient Yohimbine. The tests were conducted as part of an investigation by the FDA and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The tests found 147 milligrams of Yohimbine in one 16-ounce bottle, which is several times more than what a physician might recommend using.