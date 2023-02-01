Harrisburg, Pa. — A nine-day event celebrating hunting, fishing, and outdoor activities is headed to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, beginning Saturday.

Billed as the world's largest outdoor show, the National Rifle Association's Great American Outdoor Show will feature over 1,000 exhibitors spread over 650,000-square feet.

Visit all nine halls of guns, archery, fishing tackle, boats, and RVs, along with 400 outfitters. The event will also feature outdoor celebrities and seminars.

Take on the 3D bowhunter challenge, the spot shoot, or test out a new bow at the try-before-you-buy lanes.

Over at Eddie Eagle Kid's Zone, which is free and open all nine days of the show, kiddos can enjoy activities like wildlife identification, arts and crafts, face painting, a basketball court, an Eddie Eagle safety movie, as well as a kid's trout pond, a rock climbing wall, and an up-close encounter with raptors.

Country superstar Brantley Gilbert and special guest Jacob Bryant will perform on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets cost $37.50 for floor seating, $40 for lower arena, and $75 for pit access.

Admission tickets for the outdoor show cost $15 for adults or $26 for a two-day pass. Seniors 65 and older cost $13 and children 6-12 cost $8. Groups of 10 or more cost $13.

Hours:

Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.