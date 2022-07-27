Williamsport — A gift of $2,500 has been awarded to the Penn College Community Arts Center (CAC) in support of the 2022-2023 Educational Series.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania gifted the grant through the Waldron Memorial Fund. The funding will help students from the Muncy School District travel to the Community Arts Center's matinee shows.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the generous support from the Waldron Memorial Fund. This gift, and others like it, help to ensure the future of the Educational Series at the Community Arts Center, and guarantee the continuation of awe-inspiring performances and learning experiences for young minds throughout our area," said Jim Dougherty, Executive Director of the Community Arts Center.

The Educational Series has been offered to students at no cost since 2007. It currently serves nine school districts in Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. Funding for the Series is derived from various sources such as grants, individual donations, corporate sponsorships, and EITC donations.

“We are very grateful for this funding from the Waldron Memorial Fund,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development. “It’s always exciting to be able to collaborate with the school districts to offer the students this curriculum-based arts programming.”

For information about giving to the Community Arts Center, contact Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development, at (570) 327-7657 or email awhite@caclive.com.

