Williamsport, Pa. – This year's Small Business Saturday celebration runs from Black Friday (November 27) through December 12. The Williamsport Parking Authority is permitting free parking after 3 p.m. through this time, and every Saturday is free regardless of the time until Christmas.

To participate in this year's Small Business Saturday, print out a Small Business Passport or pick one up at a participating business. Then, travel to at least eight of the 54 businesses participating in the event and collect stamps. Hand in your completed passport at any participating business by the December 12 deadline and then hang tight to see if you've won anything!

To download a .pdf of participating businesses and a printable Small Business Passport, please click the image below.

Your passport, once you have collected your eight stamps from local businesses, will serve as a raffle ticket for one of the wonderful prize baskets on offer this year. Five raffle winners will be announced on the Explore Williamsport Facebook page on December 19.

On Friday, December 11, small businesses throughout Williamsport will stay open late to participate in the Catch the Spirit Late Night Shopping event. From 5 to 8 p.m., a live 5-piece brass band will perform festive music outside of the Chamber of Commerce building, Santa will be wandering about with candy canes to share, and a quintet called Pitch Please will be caroling throughout downtown.

This year's Small Business Saturday passport was sponsored by River Valley Transit.