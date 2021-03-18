Harrisburg, Pa. – Photographers of all experience levels are invited to join the annual Parks and Forests Thru the Seasons photo contest. Winning photographers will receive a prize and their photo will be added to a traveling gallery that exhibits all across Pennsylvania the following spring. A new contest launches each September.

This year's categories are tributes to the 50th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Constitution's Environmental Rights Amendment:

The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment. Pennsylvania’s public natural resources are the common property of all the people, including generations yet to come. As trustee of these resources, the Commonwealth shall conserve and maintain them for the benefit of all the people.

Clean Air – What does “clean air” mean to you? Maybe it’s a blue clear sky, a night sky full of stars or a bright full moon, the ability to see for miles from a vista, or the ability to run, bike, or hike for miles while breathing in clean air.

Pure Water – Pennsylvania has a lot of lakes, streams, and waterfalls to choose from as well as various manmade water features.

Natural Value – For this category, "natural value" is embodied by birds and other wildlife, tree roots that control erosion, and a shady tree providing refuge from the hot summer sun.

Scenic Value – The "knock your socks off" category. What scenery takes your breath away?

Historic Value – Pieces of the past are still important to the present, and are vital to the future.

Esthetic Value – A somewhat abstract concept, but for the purpose of the contest it is defined as something's "capacity to elicit pleasure." This includes fun with friends and family enjoying the state's parks and forests.

Young Photographers (ages 12 to 17 ) – Young people's perspectives on any of the above categories. Text accompanying photos is encouraged.

Three photos in each category will be selected as winners. Winners are selected by:

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation's blue ribbon panel of experts will select a Judges' Choice overall and in each category before they are available for public viewing.

Photos will be posted on Facebook for the public to vote for their favorites. The two highest-voted photos in each category and overall will win the People's Choice award, with the second most popular photos overall and in each category winning Second Prize.

Prizes include:

People's Choice and Judges' Choice overall winners: A $75 State Park gift card

People's Choice and Judges' Choice in each category: A $50 State Park gift card

Runners-up: A $25 State Park gift card

All photos must have been taken in a Pennsylvania state park or state forest. Entries must be submitted by noon on September 30.

The entire list of rules is available here. Winning photos from previous years can be viewed in the PPFF gallery.

Voting opens on October 14.